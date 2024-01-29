Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – From left, Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), Rear Adm. David G. Wilson, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Command Master Chief Joshua Strauch, assigned to Frank Cable, and Master Chief Legalman Tiffany N. George, command senior enlisted leader to CNLSC, pose for a group photo aboard Frank Cable in Apra Harbor, Guam, Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

