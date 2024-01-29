Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable [Image 12 of 14]

    Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlyn Eads 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) – From left, Cmdr. Michael Woodcock, executive officer aboard the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), Rear Adm. David G. Wilson, Commander, Naval Legal Service Command (CNLSC), Command Master Chief Joshua Strauch, assigned to Frank Cable, and Master Chief Legalman Tiffany N. George, command senior enlisted leader to CNLSC, pose for a group photo aboard Frank Cable in Apra Harbor, Guam, Dec. 8, 2023. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8226475
    VIRIN: 240123-N-WH681-2007
    Resolution: 2898x2070
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Kaitlyn Eads, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise
    Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable
    Rear Adm. Wilson visits USS Frank Cable

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    USS Frank Cable
    FCB
    CNLSC
    naval legal service command
    rear admiral wilson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT