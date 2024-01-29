Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise [Image 8 of 14]

    USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) Civil service mariners assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) practice swimming in open water during a search-and-rescue exercise in Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 23, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 19:04
    Photo ID: 8226460
    VIRIN: 240123-N-YQ428-1208
    Resolution: 3850x2166
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sar
    search and rescue
    Guam
    USS Frank Cable
    search and rescue exercise
    sar exercise

