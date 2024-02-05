USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) - Civil service mariners assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) run routine testing on Frank Cable’s ribbed rescue boats in Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 23, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek)

