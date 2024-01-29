APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 23, 2024) - Military Sealift Command civil service mariner Conor McWeeney, a search-and-rescue swimmer assigned to the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), conducts a SAR exercise in Apra Harbor, Guam, Jan. 23, 2024. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wendy Arauz)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 19:04
|Photo ID:
|8226448
|VIRIN:
|240123-N-WB617-1173
|Resolution:
|3843x2557
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Frank Cable SAR Exercise [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Wendy Arauz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
