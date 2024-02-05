Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" travel to Texas, February 4, 2024. The Red Bulls are preparing for a deployment to the Middle East later this year. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 16:09 Photo ID: 8226171 VIRIN: 240204-Z-DY230-2008 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.24 MB Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Bulls travel to Texas [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.