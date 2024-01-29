Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Bulls travel to Texas [Image 14 of 19]

    Red Bulls travel to Texas

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" travel to Texas, February 4, 2024. The Red Bulls are preparing for a deployment to the Middle East later this year. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8226165
    VIRIN: 240204-Z-DY230-3047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Bulls travel to Texas [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Bulls
    Mobilization
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    Deployment
    34th Infantry Divison

