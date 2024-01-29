Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division "Red Bulls" travel to Texas, February 4, 2024. The Red Bulls are preparing for a deployment to the Middle East later this year. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 16:08
|Photo ID:
|8226159
|VIRIN:
|240204-Z-DY230-4021
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Bulls travel to Texas [Image 19 of 19], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT