A group of U.S. Space Force Guardians from the 4th Space Operations Squadron work on the operation floor at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 5, 2024. The 4th SOPS operates the Space Force's protected and wideband military satellite communications systems. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

