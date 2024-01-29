371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience

A U.S. Air Force field skills instructor with the 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron instructs Air Commandos with the 27th Special Operations Wing during a medical evacuation exercise in the Air Commando Basic Qualification Course at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 30, 2023. The course took place over three weeks, instructing participants in a variety of skills aimed at enhancing their field survival capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)
Date Taken:
|10.29.2023
Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 12:52
|Photo ID:
|8225597
|VIRIN:
|231030-F-LD788-4537
|Resolution:
|7465x4977
|Size:
|42.51 MB
Location:
|CLOVIS, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
