A U.S. Air Force field skills instructor with the 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron instructs Air Commandos with the 27th Special Operations Wing during a medical evacuation exercise in the Air Commando Basic Qualification Course at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., Oct. 30, 2023. The course took place over three weeks, instructing participants in a variety of skills aimed at enhancing their field survival capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 12:52 Photo ID: 8225597 VIRIN: 231030-F-LD788-4537 Resolution: 7465x4977 Size: 42.51 MB Location: CLOVIS, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Vernon Walter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.