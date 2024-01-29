Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 3, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo meets with U.S. Naval Academy 65th Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, faculty, staff and midshipmen from the Republic of Korea during a tour of the Naval Academy grounds. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah M. Thielen)

