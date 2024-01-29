Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy [Image 3 of 6]

    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Thielen 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 3, 2024) - Republic of Korea Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Yang Yong-mo meets with U.S. Naval Academy 65th Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, faculty, staff and midshipmen from the Republic of Korea during a tour of the Naval Academy grounds. As the undergraduate college of our country’s naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah M. Thielen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 12:42
    Photo ID: 8225576
    VIRIN: 240203-N-QE848-2023
    Resolution: 4330x2887
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Sarah Thielen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy
    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy
    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy
    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy
    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy
    Republic of Korea CNO visits U.S. Naval Academy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    ROKN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT