371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron increases reach, brings training to audience

A U.S. Air Force instructor with the 371st Special Operations Combat Training Squadron shows Air Commandos with the 27th Special Operations Wing how to conduct a field reload during the Air Commando Basic Qualification Course at Melrose Air Force Range, N.M., Nov. 2, 2023. The course took place over three weeks, instructing participants in a variety of skills aimed at enhancing their field survival capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Vernon R. Walter III)

Date Taken: 11.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 Location: CLOVIS, NM, US