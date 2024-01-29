Col. John P. Miller III and Mrs. Mollie Miller along with Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Williams and Mrs. Tenithe Williams present Sgt. Bianka K Washington with Volunteer of the Quarter award at The Landing on Jan. 31, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 10:56 Photo ID: 8225333 VIRIN: 240131-A-SR274-2459 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.79 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Selfless community leaders recognized during Fort Novosel’s Quarterly Volunteer ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.