U.S. Air Force Airmen offload cargo at Edwards Air Force Base, California, during Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 26, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley)

