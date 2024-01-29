Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 9 of 11]

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Loadmasters, assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, offload cargo at Edwards Air Force Base, California, during Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 26, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 10:46
    VIRIN: 240126-F-MO425-1725
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, US
    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle 24

