Semper supra: Guardian instructor steps above the rest

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Anastacia Lange, 333rd Training Squadron Cyber Warfare Operator course instructor, teaches CWO students at Stennis Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2024. Lange made history as the first Guardian and the first female to teach the CWO course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

