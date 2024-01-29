Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Semper supra: Guardian instructor steps above the rest [Image 2 of 10]

    Semper supra: Guardian instructor steps above the rest

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Anastacia Lange, 333rd Training Squadron Cyber Warfare Operator course instructor, teaches Tech Sgt. Ryan Simons, 333rd TRS student, how to run commands in Linux Operating Systems at Stennis Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 24, 2024. Lange made history as the first Guardian and the first female to teach the CWO course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 09:14
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    FIRE
    history
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Training
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Second Air Force
    Cyber Warfare Operations
    United States Space Force

