    Coffee with the Captain and Executive Director

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Telly Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    The Commanding Officer and Executive Director, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair - Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) Captain Hannah Kriewaldt and Todd Bockwoldt speaks with Sailors and staff during “Coffee with the Captain and ED,” an informal event that provides an open exchange between members of the command and leadership at SUPSHIPNN, Jan 31, 2024. SUPSHIPNN, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, Serve as Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) advocate for aircraft carrier and submarine shipbuilding, overhaul and repair contracts with Huntington Ingalls Incorporated-Newport News Shipbuilding (HIINC-NNS) to include oversight of technical, quality, cost and schedule.

