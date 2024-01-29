The Commanding Officer and Executive Director, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair - Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) Captain Hannah Kriewaldt and Todd Bockwoldt speaks with Sailors and staff during “Coffee with the Captain and ED,” an informal event that provides an open exchange between members of the command and leadership at SUPSHIPNN, Jan 31, 2024. SUPSHIPNN, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, Serve as Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) advocate for aircraft carrier and submarine shipbuilding, overhaul and repair contracts with Huntington Ingalls Incorporated-Newport News Shipbuilding (HIINC-NNS) to include oversight of technical, quality, cost and schedule.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 09:05
|Photo ID:
|8225041
|VIRIN:
|240131-N-DJ454-5369
|Resolution:
|3984x2656
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coffee with the Captain and Executive Director, by Telly Myles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT