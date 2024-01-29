Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey DC Drill [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Dewey DC Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240130-N-KW492-1184 (Jan. 30, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Damage Controlman Fireman James Asarisi, from Phoenix, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Angel Salvador, from Houston, responds to a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 30. Dewey is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 07:22
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US
