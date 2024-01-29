USS Dewey DC Drill

240130-N-KW492-1141 (Jan. 30, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Damage Controlman Fireman James Asarisi, from Phoenix, responds to a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 30. Dewey is assigned to Carrier Strike Group ONE and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US