240131-N-KW492-1023 (Jan. 31, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Joe Armenta, from Lubbock, Texas, inspects an aircrew helmet for a pre-flight check aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31. The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S. maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 07:22 Photo ID: 8224951 VIRIN: 240131-N-KW492-1023 Resolution: 4982x4000 Size: 739.45 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: LUBBOCK, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PR2 Armenta Pre-Flight Check [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.