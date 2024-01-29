Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PR2 Armenta Pre-Flight Check [Image 2 of 10]

    PR2 Armenta Pre-Flight Check

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240131-N-KW492-1030 (Jan. 31, 2024) PHILIPPINE SEA
    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Joe Armenta, from Lubbock, Texas, inspects an aircrew survival vest for a pre-flight check aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during Multi-Large Deck Event (MLDE) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 31. The event comprising Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force is designed to advance combined readiness between Japan and U.S. maritime forces while simultaneously demonstrating our commitment to our partners and allies in the Indo-Pacific. Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 07:22
    Photo ID: 8224950
    VIRIN: 240131-N-KW492-1030
    Resolution: 5678x3785
    Size: 713.76 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: LUBBOCK, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PR2 Armenta Pre-Flight Check [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey DC Drill
    PR2 Armenta Pre-Flight Check
    PR2 Armenta Pre-Flight Check
    HMHN Bunce Inventories Medical Supplies
    USS Dewey DC Drill
    MM1 Lockett Checks AC Readings
    USS Dewey DC Drill
    USS Dewey DC Drill
    RSSN Hamm Presses a Uniform
    SN Bulaon Reports Surface Vessels

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dewey (DDG 105)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT