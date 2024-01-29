U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fire M17 pistols during weapons qualification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 06:02
|Photo ID:
|8224930
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-RG158-1049
|Resolution:
|6897x4598
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4/2CR M17 Range [Image 8 of 8], by CPL Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
