4/2CR M17 Range

U.S. Army Sgt. Brian Defrates, right, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, demonstrates proper M17 pistol handling to fellow Soldiers during weapons qualification at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 1, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment, assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe, works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Ryan Parr)

