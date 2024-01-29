Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized [Image 3 of 3]

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Cory Drummond, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator instructor, holds a certificate of recognition from the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 1, 2024. Drummond’s job as a boom operator is to safely operate the refueling boom during in-flight refueling operations, ensuring proper fuel transfer between aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.05.2024 02:53
    Photo ID: 8224836
    VIRIN: 240201-F-AB266-1362
    Resolution: 5089x3635
    Size: 6.17 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized
    ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100ARW
    RAFMildenhall
    BloodyHundredth
    ReaDyCulture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT