ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th ARW command chief, congratulate Staff Sgt. Cory Drummond, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator instructor, for being the ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 1, 2024. Drummond’s job as a boom operator is to safely operate the refueling boom during in-flight refueling operations, ensuring proper fuel transfer between aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

