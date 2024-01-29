U.S. Airmen congratulate U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Drummond, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator instructor, for being ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 1, 2024. Drummond’s job as a boom operator is to safely operate the refueling boom during in-flight refueling operations, ensuring proper fuel transfer between aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.05.2024 02:53 Photo ID: 8224834 VIRIN: 240201-F-AB266-1326 Resolution: 4600x3286 Size: 4 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.