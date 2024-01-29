U.S. Airmen congratulate U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Corey Drummond, left, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator instructor, for being ReaDy Airman of the Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 1, 2024. Drummond’s job as a boom operator is to safely operate the refueling boom during in-flight refueling operations, ensuring proper fuel transfer between aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2024 02:53
|Photo ID:
|8224834
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-AB266-1326
|Resolution:
|4600x3286
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ReaDy Airman of the Week: 351st Air Refueling Squadron Airman recognized [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
