    CFAS Sailor of the Year Banquet [Image 5 of 5]

    CFAS Sailor of the Year Banquet

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Rut MendezRivera poses for a photo after being recognized as the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Blue Jacket of the Year at the SOY banquet at CFAS, Feb. 2, 2024. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8224666
    VIRIN: 240202-N-II719-1029
    Resolution: 4741x3161
    Size: 977.55 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

