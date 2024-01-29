Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Rut MendezRivera poses for a photo after being recognized as the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Blue Jacket of the Year at the SOY banquet at CFAS, Feb. 2, 2024. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8224666 VIRIN: 240202-N-II719-1029 Resolution: 4741x3161 Size: 977.55 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Sailor of the Year Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.