    CFAS Sailor of the Year Banquet [Image 3 of 5]

    CFAS Sailor of the Year Banquet

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Information Systems Technician 1st Class Brandon Williams, assigned to USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and Seaman Josette Lavine, assigned to USS Rushmore (LSD 47), cut the traditional Navy cake at the Sailor of the Year banquet at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 2, 2024. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
