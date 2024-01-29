Information Systems Technician 1st Class Brandon Williams, assigned to USS Pioneer (MCM 9) and Seaman Josette Lavine, assigned to USS Rushmore (LSD 47), cut the traditional Navy cake at the Sailor of the Year banquet at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 2, 2024. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 22:10 Photo ID: 8224664 VIRIN: 240202-N-II719-1023 Resolution: 4633x3089 Size: 1019.63 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Sailor of the Year Banquet [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.