CFAS Sailor of the Year Banquet

Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham poses for a photo after being recognized as the Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Sailor of the Year at the SOY banquet at CFAS, Feb. 2, 2024. The banquet is an annual event that recognizes the Sailors of the Year selected by CFAS and Sasebo-area commands for their leadership skills, work ethic, and command involvement throughout the year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

