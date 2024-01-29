U.S. Army Spc. William Chastain, a wheeled vehicle mechanic representing the Tifton-based 110th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, completes the sprint, drag, carry during the 2024 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, February 4, 2024. The 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tori Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 21:12 Photo ID: 8224606 VIRIN: 240204-A-FQ805-8211 Resolution: 5160x3440 Size: 2.72 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sprint, Drag, Carry [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Tori Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.