Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing conducts Exercise PERSES with Air Force Reserve Command’s 419th Fighter Wing

Airmen from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing and Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing unload an AIM 120 missile coffin from a KC-135R at Hill Air Force Base Feb. 4, 2024 as part of Exercise PERSES. Exercise PERSES is a joint exercise that challenges the tactics, techniques, and procedures of both Utah Air and Army National Guard units along with other component units, while testing innovative ideas and communication practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

