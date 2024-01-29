Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing conducts Exercise PERSES with Air Force Reserve Command’s 419th Fighter Wing [Image 14 of 14]

    Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing conducts Exercise PERSES with Air Force Reserve Command’s 419th Fighter Wing

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing and Air Force Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wing unload an AIM 120 missile coffin from a KC-135R at Hill Air Force Base Feb. 4, 2024 as part of Exercise PERSES. Exercise PERSES is a joint exercise that challenges the tactics, techniques, and procedures of both Utah Air and Army National Guard units along with other component units, while testing innovative ideas and communication practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8224490
    VIRIN: 240203-F-MI196-7221
    Resolution: 6642x4425
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing conducts Exercise PERSES with Air Force Reserve Command’s 419th Fighter Wing [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    419th Fighter Wing
    67th APS
    151st Air Refeuling Wing
    EXERCISE PERSES

