    Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing conducts Exercise PERSES with Air Force Reserve Command’s 419th Fighter Wing [Image 13 of 14]

    Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing conducts Exercise PERSES with Air Force Reserve Command’s 419th Fighter Wing

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman Ivan Perez of the 419th Fighter Wing’s 67th Aeiral Port Squadron looks over his shoulder as an AIM 120 missile coffin is placed on the loader he operated during Exercise PERSES at Hill Air Force Base Feb. 4, 2024. Exercise PERSES is a joint exercise that challenges the tactics, techniques, and procedures of both Utah Air and Army National Guard units along with other component units, while testing innovative ideas and communication practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)(Edits were made to this photo to protect the individual’s personal identifiable information)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 18:51
    Photo ID: 8224489
    VIRIN: 240203-F-MI196-7800
    Resolution: 5897x3929
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    419th Fighter Wing
    67th APS
    151st Air Refeuling Wing
    EXERCISE PERSES

