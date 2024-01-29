Senior Airman Ivan Perez of the 419th Fighter Wing’s 67th Aeiral Port Squadron looks over his shoulder as an AIM 120 missile coffin is placed on the loader he operated during Exercise PERSES at Hill Air Force Base Feb. 4, 2024. Exercise PERSES is a joint exercise that challenges the tactics, techniques, and procedures of both Utah Air and Army National Guard units along with other component units, while testing innovative ideas and communication practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jack Rodgers)(Edits were made to this photo to protect the individual’s personal identifiable information)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 18:51 Photo ID: 8224489 VIRIN: 240203-F-MI196-7800 Resolution: 5897x3929 Size: 2.59 MB Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Wing conducts Exercise PERSES with Air Force Reserve Command’s 419th Fighter Wing [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jack Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.