Blacksnake retirement ceremony

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), Indiana Air National Guard stand at attention during a retirement ceremony for Maj. Lauren Carlisle, 122nd FW Medical Group, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 4, 2024. Carlisle retired after 22 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

