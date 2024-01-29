Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blacksnake retirement ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Blacksnake retirement ceremony

    FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    122nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua McChesney and Maj. Lauren Carlisle, 122nd Fighter Wing Medical Group shake hands during Carlisle's retirement ceremony, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 4, 2024. Carlisle retired after 22 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 17:09
    Photo ID: 8224319
    VIRIN: 240204-Z-VY485-1037
    Resolution: 6123x4128
    Size: 13.94 MB
    Location: FORT WAYNE, IN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blacksnake retirement ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blacksnake retirement ceremony
    Blacksnake retirement ceremony
    Blacksnake retirement ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    Blacksnakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT