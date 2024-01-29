Sudden Response 2024

FORT EUSTIS, Va. (February 4, 2024) – U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Branik Bethke, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), monitors exercise messaging in the JTF-CS Joint Operations Center during exercise Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the DCE certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

