    Sudden Response 2024

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    FORT EUSTIS, Va. (February 4, 2024) – U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Branik Bethke, assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS), monitors exercise messaging in the JTF-CS Joint Operations Center during exercise Sudden Response and the Defense Coordinating Element (DCE) certification exercise at Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 4, 2024. JTF-CS provides mission command of the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF). Sudden Response and the DCE certification exercise are linked by scenario and execution to ensure a unified team is prepared to respond to catastrophic incidents in the United States. This collaboration sets a new standard in multi-echelon federal disaster-response training. These exercises unify and help train JTF-CS and DCRF units to execute their mission with no-notice in the United States and its territories. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Walvoord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 16:35
    Photo ID: 8224303
    VIRIN: 240204-N-FD648-1013
    Resolution: 4765x3177
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sudden Response 2024, by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA, USNORTHCOM, JTFCS, DCO, SR24, Sudden Response 2024

