Black History Month Panel

Members from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participate in a panel hosted by the Joint Diversity Executive Council in celebration and awareness for Black History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024.. The panel consisted of three members of the wing and State Command Chief Master Sgt. Marol Burton. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

