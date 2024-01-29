Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Panel [Image 2 of 5]

    Black History Month Panel

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Members from the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participate in a panel hosted by the Joint Diversity Executive Council in celebration and awareness for Black History Month at the 182nd Airlift Wing, Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024.. The panel consisted of three members of the wing and State Command Chief Master Sgt. Marol Burton. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 12:45
    Photo ID: 8223661
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-UY850-2022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    This work, Black History Month Panel [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Black History Month
    Air Force
    Air Force We Need
    More Lethal and Ready Force
    Faster and Smarter Air Force

