The retirement of U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Anderson during a retirement ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Anderson retired after 37 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 02.04.2024 09:26 Photo ID: 8223526 VIRIN: 240203-Z-TJ041-1132 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.11 MB Location: PEORIA, IL, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Anderson Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.