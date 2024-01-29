Chief Anderson Retirement

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Anderson receives a retirement pin from his wife Shara Anderson during a retirement ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Anderson retired after 37 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

