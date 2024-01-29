Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief Anderson Retirement [Image 2 of 3]

    Chief Anderson Retirement

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Anderson receives a retirement pin from his wife Shara Anderson during a retirement ceremony at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Feb. 3, 2024. Anderson retired after 37 years of military service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8223525
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-TJ041-1058
    Resolution: 5015x3337
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Anderson Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief Anderson Retirement
    Chief Anderson Retirement
    Chief Anderson Retirement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    chief
    Retirement Ceremony
    Thomas Anderson
    Jay Grabiec

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT