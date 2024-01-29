Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Air National Guard State Air Surgeon awarded Meritorious Service Medal, retires from the Air Force [Image 9 of 13]

    D.C. Air National Guard State Air Surgeon awarded Meritorious Service Medal, retires from the Air Force

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Col. William D. Rogers, District of Columbia Air National Guard, State Air Surgeon, is presented the Meritorious Service Medal for significantly enhancing the medical readiness and effectiveness of the D.C. National Guard, Feb. 3, 2024. Col. Rogers initially joined the Marine Corps in 1971, and served as a heavy equipment operator before later commissioning into the U.S. Navy Reserve. Col. Rogers distinguished career spans 27 years, three service components, and eight deployments. He served in the D.C. National Guard for over 18 years and will retire at the end of the month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Meritorious Service Medal
    D.C. National Guard
    State Air Surgeon

