D.C. Air National Guard State Air Surgeon awarded Meritorious Service Medal, retires from the Air Force

Col. William D. Rogers, District of Columbia Air National Guard, State Air Surgeon, is presented the Meritorious Service Medal for significantly enhancing the medical readiness and effectiveness of the D.C. National Guard, Feb. 3, 2024. Col. Rogers initially joined the Marine Corps in 1971, and served as a heavy equipment operator before later commissioning into the U.S. Navy Reserve. Col. Rogers distinguished career spans 27 years, three service components, and eight deployments. He served in the D.C. National Guard for over 18 years and will retire at the end of the month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

