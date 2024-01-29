RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors

240202-N-EU502-1145 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, congratulates Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) for their work toward 3rd Fleet’s Ship Shape and Seaworthy mission, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

