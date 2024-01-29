Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors [Image 8 of 9]

    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240202-N-EU502-1130 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, speaks to Sailors assigned to amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) for their work toward 3rd Fleet’s Ship Shape and Seaworthy mission, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 23:32
    Photo ID: 8223477
    VIRIN: 240202-N-EU502-1130
    Resolution: 5281x3521
    Size: 971.22 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors
    RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT