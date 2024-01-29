240202-N-EU502-1096 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, presents Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley, from Parker, Colorado, with a challenge coin for his work toward documenting 3rd Fleet’s Ship Shape and Seaworthy mission, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 23:32
|Photo ID:
|8223475
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-EU502-1096
|Resolution:
|5292x3528
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
