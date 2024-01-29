240202-N-EU502-1096 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, presents Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley, from Parker, Colorado, with a challenge coin for his work toward documenting 3rd Fleet’s Ship Shape and Seaworthy mission, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.03.2024 23:32 Photo ID: 8223475 VIRIN: 240202-N-EU502-1096 Resolution: 5292x3528 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.