RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors

240202-N-EU502-1089 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, presents Engineman 2nd Class Tysen Sparbel, from Knoxville, Tennessee, with a challenge coin for his work toward 3rd Fleet’s Ship Shape and Seaworthy mission, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

