240202-N-EU502-1089 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, presents Engineman 2nd Class Tysen Sparbel, from Knoxville, Tennessee, with a challenge coin for his work toward 3rd Fleet’s Ship Shape and Seaworthy mission, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2024 23:32
|Photo ID:
|8223473
|VIRIN:
|240202-N-EU502-1089
|Resolution:
|4572x3048
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT