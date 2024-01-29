RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors

240202-N-EU502-1047 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, right, returns a salute from Chief Hull Technician Angel Alanis, from West Covina, California, while congratulating him for his work toward 3rd Fleet’s Ship Shape and Seaworthy mission, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

