RADM Peck Visits USS Tripoli Sailors

240202-N-EU502-1043 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 2, 2024) – Rear Adm. Randall Peck, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Three, center, speaks with Capt. Gary Harrington, commanding officer of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), right, and Capt. Eddie Park, the ship’s executive officer, on the ship’s pier, Feb. 2. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

