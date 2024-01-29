USS Tripoli Medical Training

240201-N-EU502-1092 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2024) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Janessa BennettAndrews, from Allentown, Pennsylvania, right, treats a Sailor for injuries during a Medical Training Team mass casualty drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
