USS Tripoli Medical Training

240201-N-EU502-1061 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2024) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Dustin Chambers, from Detroit, middle, examines Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jakeum DeLaCruz, from Abernathy, Texas, for injuries during a Medical Training Team mass casualty drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)
