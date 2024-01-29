Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tripoli Medical Training [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Tripoli Medical Training

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240201-N-EU502-1061 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2024) – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Dustin Chambers, from Detroit, middle, examines Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jakeum DeLaCruz, from Abernathy, Texas, for injuries during a Medical Training Team mass casualty drill aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Feb. 1. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 23:26
    Photo ID: 8223465
    VIRIN: 240201-N-EU502-1061
    Resolution: 4395x2930
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli Medical Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kaleb Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Tripoli Medical Training
    USS Tripoli Medical Training
    USS Tripoli Medical Training
    USS Tripoli Medical Training
    USS Tripoli Medical Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    Ship
    Navy
    Military
    Tripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT