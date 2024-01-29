Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Debris Meeting

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Josh Houghtaling and Brian Brandt, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, discuss debris removal operations during a virtual meeting in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 1. Houghtaling and Brandt are members of the USACE Debris Removal Planning and Response Team, which deploys in response to disasters to assess debris removal when requested by FEMA. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2024 23:24
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    This work, Debris Meeting, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Worth District
    Pacific Ocean Division
    Honolulu District
    Maui County
    Hawaii Wildfires

