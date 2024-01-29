Debris Meeting

Josh Houghtaling and Brian Brandt, from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District, discuss debris removal operations during a virtual meeting in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 1. Houghtaling and Brandt are members of the USACE Debris Removal Planning and Response Team, which deploys in response to disasters to assess debris removal when requested by FEMA. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency assigned mission, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, Maui County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

